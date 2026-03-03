Medical students groups thank Centre as Indian students relocated from Tehran

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) The All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA) and the Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA) on Tuesday expressed gratitude to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Indian Embassy in Iran for relocating Indian medical students from Tehran to a safer location amid escalating conflict in the region.

Read More

AIMSA and FAIMA Doctors Association Vice President, Dr Mohammad Momin Khan, said that Indian medical students who were in Tehran have been shifted to the comparatively safer city of Qom by the Indian Embassy.

"As you are aware of the tensions in Iran, our Indian medical students who were in Tehran have been relocated to the safer city of Qom by our embassy, and they reached safely this morning, with others still arriving. We are very grateful to the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Iran for ensuring the safety of Indian citizens amid the situation," he said.

He added that the associations are in constant touch with the students and embassy officials to monitor the situation and ensure that all remaining students are moved to secure locations at the earliest.

Earlier, student bodies had urged the government to initiate evacuation measures for Indian students studying in Iran in view of the prevailing security concerns.

Jammu and Kashmir Students Association national Convenor Nasir Khuehami had appealed to the Centre to prioritise the safety of Indian students and facilitate their evacuation if the situation worsens.

The associations reiterated their appeal for continued coordination between the MEA and Indian missions abroad to safeguard students pursuing medical education in foreign countries, especially in conflict-hit regions.

They also advised students and their families to remain in contact with the embassy and follow official advisories until normalcy is restored.

--IANS

sn/vd