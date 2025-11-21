Medical colleges in PPP mode to be under government supervision: CM Naidu

Amaravati, Nov 21 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday clarified that the medical colleges being developed in Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode will run under the jurisdiction and supervision of the state government.

He made it clear that development of medical colleges in PPP mode is in the interest of students and people. He claimed that it is aimed at providing free healthcare to the poor in rural areas.

The Chief Minister on Friday conducted a review on medical and health services including development of medical colleges, universal health scheme and Sanjeevani health project in Kuppam, through a video conference from the state Secretariat.

He enquired on the progress of new medical colleges coming up in Adoni, Markapuram, Madanapalli and Pulivendula.

When the officials informed the Chief Minister that the tender process will be completed by next month, the Chief Minister directed the officials to speed up the process to complete the development of medical colleges to render best healthcare in rural areas.

He said each medical college was allotted 50 acres of land to develop a medical college and hospital in 25 acres and use the remaining 25 acres for development of paramedical, nursing, dental care, wellness centres, Ayurveda and yoga centres.

He said the medical colleges and hospitals should function as per government norms and Niti Aayog guidelines.

Speaking on the Sanjeevani project to be implemented as a pilot project in Kuppam, the Chief Minister said the Diginerve centre of the Sanjeevani project will turn a game changer in healthcare. He said public health will be monitored through digitalisation of health records of each and every person.

CM Naidu said the health data of 49,000 people was collected and the Sanjeevani project will be implemented in entire Chittoor district from January 1, 2026. He said that the project being implemented with the cooperation of Tata and Bill Gates foundation will emerge as an ideal healthcare project.

He directed the officials to implement the universal health insurance scheme from April 1, 2026.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that at present 12 lakh claims are being settled through NTR Seva Trust by spending Rs 330 crore per month.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to focus on preventive and curative systems in public health to reduce expenditure in the health sector. An action plan should be formulated to analyse the heath data collected under the Sanjeevani project, he said.

Minister for Health Satya Kumar Yadav and officials participated in the video conference with CM Naidu.

--IANS

ms/rad