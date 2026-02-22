Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi remembers Kerala's youngest organ donor, who gave life to others

New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday mentioned the case of a ten-month-old infant from Kerala during his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat. The baby girl, Aalin Sherin Abraham, who tragically lost her life in an accident in the Pathanamthitta district of Kerala, became the youngest organ donor in the state.

PM Modi said the baby, who had an entire life ahead of her, left the world suddenly, and so many dreams and moments of happiness remained unfulfilled.

“The pain that her parents must be going through cannot be expressed in words. Even amidst such deep sorrow, Aalin’s father, Arun Abraham and mother, Sherin, took a decision that has filled every Indian’s heart with immense respect for them,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that the parents decided to donate Aalin’s organs. “This single decision shows how big their thinking is and how vast their character is.”

He said that awareness regarding organ donation is increasing, and medical research is also getting a boost. "There are many people like Aalin who have given another life to someone by organ donation," the PM said.

Alin Sherin Abraham, hailing from Mallappally in Pathanamthitta district, was declared brain dead on February 12 following a tragic road accident.

In the middle of unimaginable grief, her parents chose to donate the child’s organs, giving four other children a renewed chance at life.

The infant's kidneys, liver, and heart valves were donated. Her kidneys were transplanted to a 10-year-old child undergoing treatment at the S.A.T. Hospital attached to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.

In a remarkable medical effort, the organs were transported from Kochi to three hospitals in Thiruvananthapuram in just three hours and 27 minutes, a logistical feat that underscored the strength of Kerala’s transplant network.

State Health Minister Veena George expressed deep appreciation for the family's extraordinary gesture. Sharing her condolences, she said the parents' decision to think of others' lives even at a time of intense personal sorrow reflects remarkable courage and humanity. She also conveyed that the state government stands in solidarity with the grieving family.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan attended the funeral of the baby and said that a proposed state organ transplant unit would be named after her. A state funeral was also accorded, making the infant the youngest in the state to get one.

