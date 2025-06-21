Make yoga a part of daily routine, build healthy society, says CM Yogi on IDY

Gorakhpur, June 21 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday extended heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY), urging citizens to incorporate yoga into their daily lives to create a healthier and more harmonious society.

Observed globally every year on June 21, the International Day of Yoga was first proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014 and swiftly adopted by the United Nations, garnering support from 177 countries. Since then, the day has become a global celebration of India's ancient wellness tradition.

Taking to X, CM Yogi posted, "Hearty congratulations to the people of the state and all yoga practitioners on International Yoga Day! Yoga, the invaluable gift of India's Rishi tradition, has shown the world the path to mental, spiritual and physical uplift."

"Come, let us participate in building a healthy society by making yoga a part of our daily routine," he added.

The Chief Minister participated in a special yoga session organised at the Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur, joining hundreds of participants who gathered to mark the occasion with collective practice.

Around the globe, people observed the International Day of Yoga by joining events focussed on wellness, mindfulness, and sustainable living.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the national event to mark the 11th International Day of Yoga in Visakhapatnam.

Kicking off the IDY, the PM said that yoga gives the world the direction of peace at a time when it is witnessing conflicts, unrest and instability. He urged the international community to let this Yoga Day mark the beginning of yoga for humanity 2.0 where inner peace becomes global policy.

The Prime Minister, who performed the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) along with over three lakh people at RK Beach, emphasised the importance of yoga in ensuring happiness and peace.

In a parallel event in Haryana, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini led a massive yoga session involving nearly one lakh participants on the banks of the sacred Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra.

This year's Yoga Day theme focussed on the role of yoga in enhancing not just physical and mental health but also environmental consciousness, echoing the global call for unity, well-being, and sustainable development.

--IANS

