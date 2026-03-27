Maharashtra CM vows modern healthcare for all​

Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the State Government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) are committed to providing free, high-quality, modern healthcare to every citizen of Mumbai. ​

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He was speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony of Phase 2 redevelopment of the Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital in Sion.​

He announced that the hospital’s capacity will be increased from 1,900 to 3,286 beds. The project, estimated to cost Rs 2,500 crore, includes the construction of a new main building, a dedicated cancer wing, emergency services, and an advanced Outpatient Department (OPD). The construction is slated for completion by 2030.​

Fadnavis traced the hospital’s journey from a modest 60-bed facility in 1947 to its current status as a premier medical institution. He said Sion Hospital is already home to one of Asia’s largest trauma care centres, a human milk bank, and a specialised skin bank for burn victims. “Given the increasing patient load, modernisation was essential,” he stated.​

The Chief Minister said the Rs 2,500 crore project includes a 15-storey structure with a 2,200-bed capacity, a 13-storey Cancer Care facility (200 beds), and a 14-storey Emergency Services building (600 beds). ​

A 25-storey tower for doctors and nursing staff will also be built. There will be more than 40 operating theatres and a 14-storey OPD building capable of handling 16,000 patients daily. In addition, advanced diagnostics, including MRI, CT Scan, PET Scan, and a pneumatic tube system for rapid sample transport, will be installed.​

Fadnavis highlighted that under the Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana, citizens receive free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh for nearly 2,400 illnesses. For nine specific critical illnesses, financial aid is extended up to Rs 22 lakh. He emphasised that technology will play a crucial role in future healthcare, and this hospital will utilise modern technology extensively.​

BMC Mayor Ritu Tawde described the redevelopment as the beginning of a new era. She said: “Known as the ‘Infra Man,’ Devendra Fadnavis has ensured that the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund becomes a reliable right for millions of patients.” ​

She noted that the BMC is the only organisation in the country providing primary, secondary, and tertiary healthcare under one umbrella, treating over 75 lakh outpatients annually. The “One City, One Health System” aims to provide seamless coordination across all municipal hospitals.​

Meanwhile, Fadnavis also inaugurated E-Buggy ambulances for patient transport within the hospital premises.​

--IANS

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