Maharashtra: 1,150-bed state-of-the-art hospital to be set up at Ambajogai, Ajit Pawar

Mumbai, Aug 26 (IANS) To strengthen medical education and healthcare facilities in the rural parts of Marathwada in Maharashtra, a 1,150-bed, well-equipped government hospital will be established at Ambajogai in Beed district.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday directed that the work of Swami Ramanand Teerth Rural Medical College should be executed with the utmost quality standards.

At the review meeting, he highlighted that Swami Ramanand Teerth Rural Medical College, known as the country's first rural medical college, should be developed as a model government institution.

He assured that funds will not be a constraint for Ambajogai Medical College. He instructed the preparation of a new master plan covering the ongoing and completed works, and emphasised that the new hospital should be equipped with modern facilities, super-speciality services, and world-class infrastructure.

Given the high number of patients arriving here, the Deputy Chief Minister directed that a proposal for a super-speciality hospital be prepared, existing buildings be utilised in a planned manner, and all works be expedited.

Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif stressed the need to accelerate action to raise the standards of the Ambajogai Government Medical College. He stated that a well-prepared plan should be implemented in a concrete manner.

This facility will be a great relief for the population of Marathwada.

The government medical college will also provide new opportunities for local students in medical education and ensure access to expert healthcare services for patients from rural areas.

Meanwhile, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule asked the Dhule District Collector to constitute an arbitration and re-survey the land case by case, and ensure fair rates to farmers who are ready to give their agricultural land for the Nardana-Borvihir railway line, which is part of the Manmad-Indore project.

Pointing out that it is the government's policy that farmers who provide land for government projects should get fair compensation, Minister Bawankule said that after providing agricultural land for a state or central government project, it is the responsibility of the administration to ensure that small landholders, especially small landholders, get the maximum fair price for land acquisition.

For this, if the acquired land of the farmer is irrigated, it should be given a price accordingly. If social afforestation rates have been given to orchards, a re-survey should be conducted.

