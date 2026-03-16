Maha govt to form task force for action against unauthorised nursing homes

Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant, on Monday, told the State Legislative Council during Question Hour that a task force will be established to take action against unauthorised and unregistered nursing homes operating in the state.

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The issue was raised through a question by member Chitra Wagh, while members Bhai Jagtap, Sanjay Khodke, and Sachin Ahir raised supplementary questions.

Minister Samant said that private hospitals and nursing homes in the state are registered and inspected as per the Maharashtra Nursing Homes Registration Act, 1949, and its relevant rules.

However, since complaints have been received regarding unregistered or unauthorised nursing homes operating in some areas, there is a need for coordinated action at the state level.

Minister Samant announced that "A task force will be formed under the chairmanship of the Additional Chief Secretary of the Urban Development Department and the co-chairmanship of the Additional Chief Secretary or Principal Secretary of the Health Department. The task force will include Divisional Commissioners, Police Officers, and other necessary officials. It will review all nursing homes in the state, take action against unauthorised ones, and present a comprehensive report before the House during the next session."

Since the current legal provisions for fines and punishment are limited and proving insufficient, the task force will also draft a proposal to make necessary amendments to the relevant laws for stricter action, the Minister said.

He also added that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will be directed to conduct a survey and collect data on unauthorised nursing homes.

Minister Samant told the House that the task force will submit its report within 90 days to ensure effective action against unauthorised nursing homes for the safety of patients in the state.

Meanwhile, State Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Prakash Abitkar said in the state Assembly that the state government is taking strict action against hospitals that charge patients despite the implementation of the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY) and the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY).

He also shared that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is now being utilised to increase transparency within these schemes.

The issue was raised in the state Assembly by member Nana Patole (Congress), with Sunil Prabhu (Shiv Sena-UBT), Babanrao Lonikar (BJP), and Ratnakar Gutte (Rashtriya Samaj Paksh) also participating in the discussion.

Minister Abitkar said that the state government has received several complaints regarding irregularities.

Consequently, fines totaling nearly Rs 60.47 lakh have been levied across 338 cases in the state.

In Akola district, 12 complaints were filed against a private hospital for charging patients for tests and surgeries covered under the welfare schemes.

"The State Health Assurance Society investigated and ensured one patient was refunded. Punitive action is proposed against the hospital, and inquiries are ongoing for the remaining 11 complaints. Following the integration of the Ayushman Bharat scheme with the Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana, the number of covered illnesses and treatment packages has been increased. AI systems are being used to scrutinise complaints and ensure immediate action, making the implementation more effective," Minister Abitkar added.

He said that the Committees involving public representatives have been established.

District-level review meetings, chaired by Guardian Ministers, are directed to be held every three months.

"If hospitals are found charging additional money from patients under these schemes, immediate action will be taken. For repeat offenders, the state government will proceed with filing criminal charges," Minister Abitkar clarified.

--IANS

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