Maha govt signs two MoUs with PHFI, IMMAST for quality and capacity building in health sector

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) Maharashtra Public Health Department, on Wednesday, signed two memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with national level institutions -- Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) and Institute of Medical and Minimal Access Surgery Training (IMMAST) to make the public health system in the state more capable and trained as well as to increase the quality and capacity of the health sector, government officials said.

The MoUs were signed in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who was accompanied by Public Health Minister Prakash Abitkar, Women and Child Welfare Minister Aditi Tatkare and the Minister of State for Public Health Meghna Sakore Bordikar.

"The MoUs between the Public Health Department and PHFI and IMMAST have started a new chapter in training, research and policy-making in the public health sector in the state. The MoUs will have a long-term impact on technical cooperation and policy making in the health sector and it will make the public health system of Maharashtra more technically strong. These two MoUs will make the healthcare system more efficient and nursing staff will get hands-on training, which will be useful for their careers," the Chief Minister said.

According to the government statement, PHFI is an organisation that plays a significant role in training, research and policy-making in the field of public health in India.

The MoU will focus on capacity building training programme for medical officers and healthcare workers in the state, guidance for public health policy, training policy and technical cooperation, research, innovation and implementation based on health systems and policies and exploring an option of establishment of Indian Institute of Public Health in Maharashtra, the statement added.

The MoU will be applicable for five years and that can be extended for another five years by mutual agreement, the statement noted.

"PHFI has trained more than 45,000 primary healthcare providers in the last 17 years. The organisation has made significant contributions in policy formulation, professional training, and national expertise, working in 583 districts across India," the statement said.

As far as MoU between IMMAST and Public Health Department is concerned, it will focus on providing practical training for nurses.

IMMAST is a national institute known for its hyper-realistic simulation-based training in the fields of intensive care, nursing and surgery.

As per the MoU, 1,000 nurses, nursing students and allied health professionals from Maharashtra will be trained in up-to-date skills through IMMAST in the next three years.

A consistent system of training will be created in the state by preparing master trainers.

It will help in training, empowering and increasing the confidence of healthcare professionals.

The MoU will be in place for three years and can be extended as per the requirement.

IMMAST has so far trained more than 25,000 doctors and nurses in 23 super specialties and is active in more than 35 countries, the government statement said.

--IANS

sj/khz