Madhya Pradesh Guv calls for collective efforts to eradicate sickle cell anaemia

Bhopal, June 6 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel has said that the eradication of sickle cell anaemia requires collective effort and active public participation.

The Governor said that every individual should contribute to raising awareness at their level to achieve the goal of eliminating sickle cell disease by 2047 from the country.

He urged people to first educate themselves about the symptoms, treatment options, and preventive measures of the disease.

Highlighting the importance of awareness as the most powerful tool, the Governor said, "Coordinated efforts are essential to eradicate the disease through diverse treatment methods."

The Governor made these assertions addressing the Sickle Cell sensitisation programme organised at the Gandhi Medical College by its alumni.

Governor Patel emphasised the importance of focused research and investigation in the efforts to eliminate sickle cell disease.

Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, who is the State's Health and Family Welfare Minister, was also present at the event.

During his address to the gathering of doctors and medical students, the Governor highlighted the rich availability of medicinal herbs in our forests and stressed the need for scientific validation of their effectiveness through rigorous research and studies.

Governor Patel emphasised the importance of preventive measures to protect future generations from sickle cell anaemia.

He said that prospective brides and grooms must match their sickle cell genetic cards before marriage.

Additionally, he recommended that necessary tests be conducted during pregnancy and that newborns undergo a sickle cell anemia test within 72 hours of birth.

On this occasion, Governor Patel also had a warm and cordial interaction with children suffering from sickle cell anemia and their families, inquiring about their well-being.

He encouraged them to maintain a healthy lifestyle by eating nutritious food and engaging in regular exercise.

Deputy Chief Minister Shukla also provided detailed insights into the state's efforts under the Sickle Cell Eradication Mission-2047, which was launched in Shahdol by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in April 2023.

The Minister announced that Centres of Excellence for Prenatal Testing would be established in all medical colleges across the state to intensify testing efforts.

--IANS

pd/khz