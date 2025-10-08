Madhya Pradesh cough syrup tragedy: Chhindwara CMHO removed amid public outrage

Bhopal/Chhindwara, Oct 8 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Health Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, during his visit to Dawada, announced the removal of Chhindwara’s Chief Medical Officer and Civil Surgeon, Dr. Naresh Gonare, from his post.

Dr. Sushil Kumar Dubey has been appointed as the new CMHO.

The move comes amid growing public outrage and demands for accountability following the deaths of 17 children in Chhindwara, two in Betul, and one in Pandhurna.

Shukla, who also visited Nagpur to meet the families of the affected children, assured that the government is doing everything possible to save the lives of those still undergoing treatment.

“Two children are admitted to AIIMS Nagpur, two to a government hospital, and one to a private hospital. All efforts are being made to provide the best medical care,” he said.

He also directed specialist teams to monitor the condition of the children continuously and ensure top-quality treatment.

In a significant development, a police team from Chhindwara has reached Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu, to arrest the owner of the company that manufactures Coldrif syrup.

Shukla emphasised that the government is taking the matter very seriously and will not spare anyone responsible. “We are taking the toughest possible action,” he stated.

The state government has already suspended two drug inspectors and a deputy director of the Food and Drug Administration. The state’s drug controller has also been transferred.

In addition, Dr. Praveen Soni from Chhindwara has been arrested on charges of negligence, and a case has been filed against the Tamil Nadu-based pharmaceutical company.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the incident thoroughly. The government is under pressure to ensure justice for the victims and prevent such tragedies in the future. As families mourn the loss of their children, the state faces a reckoning over drug safety and regulatory oversight.

--IANS

sktr/pgh