Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav stresses support for free HPV vaccine

Jabalpur, March 9 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday addressed a gathering at a programme organised as part of Fit India Women’s Week 2026 in Jabalpur, where he highlighted women’s empowerment, preventive healthcare initiatives, and ongoing development works in the state.

Speaking on women’s health, the Chief Minister praised the nationwide HPV vaccination campaign led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which provides the Gardasil vaccine free of cost to adolescent girls to prevent cervical cancer.

He noted that the vaccine, which typically costs around Rs 9,000 in private clinics, is now available without charge through this drive, offering lifelong protection with just one dose.

Chief Minister Yadav commended the campaign for helping prevent future risks of cervical cancer and urged families to ensure eligible girls benefit from it.

He emphasised the government’s commitment to women’s welfare, pointing to schemes such as Ladli Behna Yojana and Ladli Laxmi Yojana.

He said that earlier daughters faced numerous challenges from birth, but these initiatives have transformed their status, making them Ladli Laxmi.

Acknowledging historical struggles linked to gender inequality, he underscored India’s cultural ethos where mothers and sisters are always prioritised -- reflected even in deity names such as Sitaram, Radhe Krishna and Gauri Ganesh.

In the current era, the state provides 50 per cent reservation for women in government jobs and local elections, recognising that women constitute half the population.

CM Yadav expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for paving the way for 33 per cent reservation in the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabhas, enabling greater female representation across sectors.

He highlighted that women have excelled everywhere, from top Army positions to various professional fields.

Recalling International Women’s Day on March 8, Chief Minister Yadav mentioned his participation in celebrations at Karila Mata for Sita Mata and Luvkush Ji’s birth anniversaries.

The government has raised monthly assistance under the Ladli Behna scheme from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,250, with plans for an additional Rs 3,000 per month for women employed in certain industries to support their livelihoods.

