Laos urges vigilance as dengue risk rises amid persistent rainfall

Vientiane, July 27 (IANS) As persistent rainfall continues across Laos, health authorities urge the public to remain alert and take preventive measures against dengue fever.

Although Laos has reported a significant drop in dengue cases, health officials warn that the risk remains high during the rainy season. They urge residents to participate in local clean-up efforts and practice home prevention measures to combat the spread of the disease.

To further prevent dengue, local officials in many villages have organised collective activities that encourage authorities and villagers to work together to eliminate mosquito breeding sites around their homes.

Mithouna, a Vientiane resident, actively participates in local clean-up efforts, Xinhua news agency reported.

"My neighbours and I clean our homes and surroundings at least once a week. It's important for everyone to work together to reduce the risk of dengue fever, especially during continuous rainfall," Mithouna told Xinhua on Sunday.

She stressed that dengue affects entire communities, not just individuals. "Dengue is a deadly disease, and it doesn't affect just one household. That's why I believe everyone needs to stay alert and take responsibility."

Chanxay emphasised the importance of disease prevention, especially during the current period of continuous rainfall when many children are home on summer break.

"The rain hasn't stopped, and water is collecting everywhere. On top of that, children are home from school, which makes this a very dangerous time for us," said Chanxay. "As parents, we have to be more careful than ever."

As of July 21, Laos has reported 4,308 cases of dengue fever, including one death. The highest number of cases was recorded in the Lao capital, Vientiane, which reported 2,052 infections, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health authorities recommend five effective dengue control measures for households - sealing unused containers, emptying water vessels, placing guppy fish in jars to consume mosquito larvae, cleaning around homes, and consistently performing these tasks weekly.

