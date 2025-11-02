Lakshadweep woman diagnosed with amoebic meningoencephalitis in Kerala's Kochi

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 2 (IANS) Kerala's Kochi has reported its first case of amoebic meningoencephalitis, a rare but potentially fatal brain infection, after a 25-year-old woman from Lakshadweep tested positive for the disease.

The patient, who resides in a hostel in the city, is currently under treatment at a private hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

According to health officials, the woman was admitted with symptoms of fever and headache.

Initial diagnostic tests for amoebic encephalitis returned negative, but a third wet-mount microscopic examination confirmed the presence of the amoeba.

"She is totally stable and recovering well. We understand she had recently visited a resort, but the exact timeline is being verified to determine the incubation period," a Health Department official said.

This case comes amid rising concern over the spread of the infection across Kerala. So far this year, the state has recorded 153 cases and 33 deaths attributed to amoebic meningoencephalitis.

The most recent fatality was a 65-year-old woman from Palathara in Kollam district.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is currently conducting a detailed study on the disease in Kerala, focusing on identifying sources and patterns of transmission. Surveys are being carried out across four districts --Kozhikode, Malappuram, Thiruvananthapuram, and Kollam.

In October alone, 65 new cases were confirmed, indicating a worrying rise in infections.

Health officials have warned that the infection, caused by free-living amoebae commonly found in contaminated water sources such as ponds and lakes, can enter the body through open wounds or the nasal passage.

The state Health Department recently revised its public health advisory, warning elderly and immunocompromised individuals against washing wounds or feet in contaminated water.

Investigations into recent cases revealed that several patients had cleaned wounds using pond water. A related study on pathogenic and opportunistic amoebae found that multiple Acanthamoeba species have been isolated from infected individuals’ brains, lungs, skin, and corneas.

While the exact environmental source in the latest Kochi case remains under investigation, officials have urged the public to exercise caution and maintain strict personal hygiene, especially while handling untreated water sources during the post-monsoon period.

