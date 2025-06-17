K’taka govt gears up for International Yoga Day, announces grand plans

Bengaluru, June 17 (IANS) The Karnataka government has announced that it is all set to host a grand event to mark International Yoga Day on June 21 this year.

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao announced that International Yoga Day will be celebrated on June 21 at the Vidhana Soudha steps with the theme "Yoga for One Earth, One Health."

Rao further stated that, “This year, about five lakh people will be taught yoga across the state. The government plans to organise 10,000 yoga programmes state-wide, with a large-scale event specifically planned in Mysuru.”

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the Governor, and other dignitaries are expected to participate in the event, with an anticipated attendance of five thousand people.

Emphasising the importance of yoga for health, both physically and mentally, he underlined that Yoga has ancient roots and its prominence is growing globally.

Regarding the introduction of yoga classes in schools, he mentioned that discussions have already taken place. He stated that yoga teachers and classes in schools will yield definite benefits. However, Rao further stressed that sports should be prioritised for children at a young age.

He further opined that teaching yoga when children are older would yield better results. The sports teachers should be given higher priority than yoga teachers in schools, he opined.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru-based Akshar Yoga Kendraa is set to host one of the grandest global spectacles for the 11th International Yoga Day at the Palace Grounds, on June 21, 2025, aiming to create 12 new Guinness World Records.

Building on its formidable legacy of 9 existing records, this year’s celebration promises to raise the bar for global participation, endurance, and the spiritual power of yoga.

Under the guidance of Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Akshar Yoga Kendraa is orchestrating this global celebration with 2,000–2,500 participants representing over 30 countries, including Taiwan, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Italy, USA, UK, Dubai, Cyprus, Singapore, and many more, the official statement said.

The participants include yoga enthusiasts, Indian Army personnel, Air Force members, Karnataka State Police, NCC cadets, specially-abled individuals, corporate leaders, children from orphanages, and thousands of citizens from all walks of life, it says.

“This mega-attempt is a symbol of purposeful living,” said Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar Ji, Spiritual leader and Founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa.

--IANS

mka/dan