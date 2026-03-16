Kharge expresses grief over Cuttack hospital fire, urges Congress workers to assist victims

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday expressed deep sorrow over the tragic fire at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Odisha's Cuttack, which reportedly claimed the lives of at least 10 patients and left several others injured.

Read More

"Deeply saddened by the tragic fire at the Trauma Care ICU of SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, Odisha, which has claimed the lives of at least 10 patients and left several others injured", Kharge said in a post on X.

"My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured. I urge all Congress workers to extend every possible assistance to the affected families," he said.

Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep grief over the tragic death of ten patients after a major fire broke out at the Intensive Care Unit of the Trauma Care Centre of SCB Medical College.

Taking to the X handle of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), PM Modi, while condoling the deaths, also announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to family members of the deceased patients from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik, among several others, expressed deep grief over the unfortunate deaths of the patients.

Earlier, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi visited SCB Medical College and Hospital and reviewed the situation. He also met the injured persons undergoing treatment at the hospital. CM Majhi announced an ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh each for the family members of the deceased patients. He announced a judicial enquiry into the tragic death and assured stringent action against any act of negligence resulting in the unfortunate incident.

As per reports, the major fire broke out at the ICU of Trauma Care Centre at the SCB medical college due to a suspected electric short circuit at around 2.30 a.m. to 3 a.m. on Monday. Seven patients critically injured in the incident died immediately, while three others succumbed after being shifted to other ICUs.

--IANS

jk/vd