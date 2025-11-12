Kerala mother ends life after killing differently abled daughter

Malappuram (Kerala), Nov 12 (IANS) In a heart-wrenching incident that has shocked the region, a 57-year-old woman allegedly killed her differently-abled daughter before taking her own life at Edappal in Kerala's Malappuram district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Anithakumari, 57, of Kandhanakam and her daughter Anjana, 27, who had been undergoing long-term treatment for cerebral palsy.

Police said Anithakumari drowned her daughter in a water drum before hanging herself near the house.

When officers reached the spot, the body of Anjana was found laid out on the cot and covered with a sheet, while her mother’s body was discovered hanging from a tree outside.

The incident reportedly took place around 8 a.m., shortly after Anithakumari’s son had left for work.

Preliminary findings indicate that she was suffering from acute depression following the death of her husband about a month ago.

The combined strain of her daughter’s prolonged illness and the financial burden of medical care is believed to have pushed her into severe emotional distress.

Neighbours described her as a devoted mother who had been struggling alone since her husband’s passing.

"She hardly stepped out of the house and seemed deeply disturbed in recent days," a neighbour said. Police have registered a case of unnatural death and launched a detailed investigation.

Forensic experts conducted inquest procedures, and the bodies were shifted to the Edappal Taluk Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Relatives told the police that Anithakumari had been under immense mental pressure after doctors indicated limited chances of recovery for her daughter.

Police officials urged families facing similar emotional strain to seek timely medical and psychological help, stressing that growing caregiver exhaustion and untreated depression continue to drive tragic domestic incidents in the state.

A study done in Kerala revealed that most victims are low-educated, low-income, or employed in the unorganised sector.

Hanging is the most common method. Kerala's suicide rate was 28.5 per lakh population, more than double the national average of 12.4 per lakh.

--IANS

sg/vd