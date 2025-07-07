Kerala Minister's hospital remarks creates a flutter as demands for Health Minister's resignation continue

Thiruvananthapuram, July 7 (IANS) As the protests by the Congress-led opposition to demand the resignation of Kerala Health Minister Veena George over the appalling facilities in the government hospitals entered their third day on Monday, a Kerala Minister's remark on private hospitals has created a flutter.

Fisheries and Culture Minister Saji Cherian, who is known for his tongue-in-cheek remarks, which even once forced him to resign after his speech on the contents of the Constitution, made the remark as the narrative that Kerala’s health sector is the best is coming under attack.

"Look, what’s wrong with MLAs or Ministers getting treatment at private hospitals. Isn’t it only natural that people will go to the best place, and at times, there is the government hospital, which does well. For me, in 2019, I was being treated at a government hospital for fever, and after several days, I was advised to reach a private hospital, and it was after that my life was saved," he said, asking what all the commotion was about.

The narrative that Kerala’s health sector is the best came under attack when leading urologist, Dr Harris Chirackal, claimed that there was a serious shortage of medical equipment and supplies, forcing the postponement of surgeries at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College hospital.

After this, a toilet block attached to a medical ward at the Kottayam Medical College hospital collapsed. George and her cabinet colleague, Cooperation Minister V.N. Vasavan, told the media that this was a closed building and no one was using it. They said just two people suffered minor injuries, but it was not the case, as one woman who went to relieve herself in the toilet block was trapped under the debris and died.

Since then, the Congress and the BJP have slammed George and demanded her resignation for her "inept" handling of the Health Department.

On this, Cherian said: "What did George do to get this sort of reaction demanding her resignation. Now, there is a concerted attempt to defame the state-run health sector to give an edge to the private health sector. We will protect her and also the state health sector firmly, as she has done no wrong."

On Monday, like the past few days, opposition protesters clashed with the police at a few places, demanding the resignation of George.

Meanwhile, Congress legislator Rahul Mammkoothathil accused George of trying to run away without facing reality.

"On Monday, she convened a meeting to discuss the steps taken to tackle a fresh Nipah case in Palakkad. But I, despite being a legislator, was not called. Why is she trying to run away? But she often takes credit when some recognition comes for Kerala’s health sector, which has been built by the hard work of successive governments, while when there is an issue, she goes into hiding," he said.

The discussion that Kerala leads in the health sector comes at a time when Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan left for the US last week for medical treatment, while CPI-M veteran and former Chief Minister V.S.Achuthanandan has been admitted to a private hospital here for the past two weeks.

