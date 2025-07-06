Kerala Minister visits family of woman killed in Kottayam medical college building collapse

Thiruvananthapuram, July 6 (IANS) Amid mounting political pressure and widespread protests, Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Sunday visited the grieving family of Bindu, the woman who lost her life in the tragic building collapse at Kottayam Government Medical College Hospital.

The minister arrived at Bindu’s residence in Thalayolaparambu on Sunday morning, days after the incident that has drawn sharp criticism from the opposition and public alike.

Bindu, 54, died on Thursday when an old toilet block adjacent to wards 10, 11, and 14 collapsed while hospital staff were shifting operations to a new surgical block. She was trapped under the debris for over two hours and was declared dead after being extricated.

Veena George offered condolences and assured Bindu’s family that the government would provide all necessary support. Visuals aired by television channels showed the minister breaking down while speaking to Bindu’s elderly mother. She also consoled Bindu’s husband, Visruthan, who appealed for a permanent government job for their son, a B.Tech graduate.

The minister promised that the family’s demands, including financial compensation, medical care for Bindu’s daughter, and employment for her son, would be seriously considered.

She added that immediate steps would be taken to form a medical board to facilitate surgery for Bindu’s daughter on Monday.

“The government stands with you in this hour of grief. The Chief Minister will soon announce a comprehensive support package,” she told the family.

Veena George was accompanied by CPI(M) state committee member K. Anil Kumar, who assured the family that the government and the party would help complete the construction of their house.

He also reiterated the promise of a permanent government job for the son.

The tragedy has triggered a political storm across Kerala, with the opposition Congress and BJP demanding Veena George’s resignation, blaming the health department for negligence.

Student and youth wings of the opposition parties have staged protests in various parts of the state, holding the minister accountable for the lapse in safety that led to Bindu’s death.

Bindu’s death has become a flashpoint in the ongoing debate over public infrastructure safety and administrative accountability in the state’s healthcare system.

As the government scrambles to contain the political fallout, Veena George’s visit to the bereaved family is being seen as a damage-control move amid growing public outrage.

--IANS

aal/dpb