Kerala govt medical colleges teachers body to continue stir, cites Finance Department's 'apathy'

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 11 (IANS) The Kerala Government Medical College Teachers’ Association (KGMCTA) on Tuesday announced that it would continue its ongoing agitation until the state government issues formal orders or written assurances addressing its key demands.

The decision follows inconclusive discussions with Health Minister Veena George.

The Association alleged that the Finance Department’s failure to take a favourable stand on even legitimate issues was obstructing a settlement.

KGMCTA representatives, led by its state President Dr Rosnara Begum, met the Minister in the presence of top health officials, including the Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Director of Medical Education, and Joint Director of Medical Education.

During the talks, the Association reiterated that anomalies in the pay scale of entry-level Assistant Professors had led to a decline in the number of young doctors joining medical colleges, affecting patient care and academic functioning.

The Minister said the file to correct the anomaly would be sent to the Finance Department with a favourable note, but stopped short of giving any assurance on its approval.

The KGMCTA also raised the issue of pending pay revision arrears for medical college doctors who worked round the clock during the Nipah and Covid-19 outbreaks.

"While all other government employees have received their arrears in full, doctors who risked their lives for the state’s health system have been denied what is rightfully theirs," it said, calling the Finance Department’s stand "grossly unfair".

The Association further demanded the creation of additional teaching posts in the newly established Kasaragod and Wayanad medical colleges, terming the recent sanction of 44 senior posts inadequate.

The Health Minister said more proposals would be sent to the Finance Department for consideration.

Concerns over the delay in finalising the Hospital Protection Act rules and anomalies in the pension ceiling were also discussed. The KGMCTA urged the Health Minister to convene a joint meeting chaired by the Finance Minister to resolve the issues.

"Until written assurances or orders are issued, our protest will continue," said Dr Rosnara Begum and Secretary Dr C.S. Aravind.

--IANS

sg/vd