Kerala govt doctors strike enters 5th day; PG medicos withdraw after talks

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 20 (IANS) The doctors’ OP (outpatient) boycott at government medical colleges entered its fifth day on Friday, as the Kerala Government Medical College Teachers’ Association (KGMCTA) continues to press for the settlement of long-pending demands.

The government has implemented a “duty roster system” to track attendance, with doctors required to report for both OP duties and operation theatre (OT)schedules.

Attendance of those participating in the strike will be recorded under this system.

The strike, called to demand the clearance of salary arrears, creation of new posts, and other service-related issues, has disrupted routine hospital services.

On Thursday, KGMCTA staged a sit-in protest in front of the Secretariat.

Despite the government maintaining a firm stance, the association has declared it will continue the strike until its demands are fully addressed.

Emergency surgeries are being conducted, but many previously scheduled operations have been postponed.

Initially, postgraduate (PG) students had announced a work stoppage in solidarity with senior doctors, though they later withdrew the decision.

Following decisive discussions with Health Department officials, the postgraduate doctors’ organisation decided to withdraw from the strike.

The government assured that the key demands raised by doctors would be met.

The talks primarily focused on increasing stipends, clearing long-standing arrears, and implementing the revised rates immediately.

The department secretary confirmed that a formal order addressing stipend arrears and revised pay scales would be issued without delay.

Officials also assured that measures would be taken to reduce doctors’ workload and that the hospital security arrangements would be strengthened.

The strike highlights the growing concerns among medical professionals regarding work conditions, compensation, and support structures in government hospitals.

While routine healthcare services have been impacted, emergency care continues uninterrupted.

Authorities have reiterated that the dialogue with doctors remains ongoing and that the government is committed to resolving long-pending issues, ensuring both staff welfare and uninterrupted patient care.

With PG doctors withdrawing from the protest, focus now shifts to the senior doctors’ demands and the government’s next steps to address systemic issues within state-run medical institutions.

