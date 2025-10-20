JP Nadda, Jitendra Singh wish countrymen with new light, hope on Diwali

New Delhi, Oct 20 (IANS) Union Minister JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh on Monday wished new light and hope to all countrymen on the occasion of Diwali, also known as the festival of lights.

Taking to the social media platform X, Union Health Minister Nadda prayed for the darkness of ignorance to be dispelled by the light of knowledge on the festival of light.

“I extend my heartfelt wishes of Alok Purb Diwali to all fellow countrymen. On this sacred occasion of Deepotsav, may the darkness of ignorance be dispelled by the light of knowledge in everyone's life, and I wish you a life filled with happiness, progress, and auspiciousness. I pray to Mother Mahalakshmi Ji that she bestows happiness, prosperity, and good health upon all. Happy Diwali!” Nadda said.

“May this festival of lights bring new light and new hopes into your life. Heartfelt Diwali greetings to all fellow countrymen,” added Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on X.

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended Diwali greetings to the countrymen and wished for happiness and prosperity for all.

President Murmu said that this festival of joy is also "an occasion for self-reflection and self-improvement".

The President also called it an "opportunity to help and support the deprived and the needy, and to bring joy in their lives”.

Further, the President urged people to “celebrate Diwali safely, responsibly and in an environmentally friendly manner”.

Meanwhile, PM Modi urged Indian consumers to buy domestically made "Swadeshi" products during the festival, encouraging the purchase of Indian-made products and supporting local artisans.

"Let's mark this festive season by celebrating the hard work, creativity, and innovation of 140 crore Indians. Let's buy Indian products and say--Garv Se Kaho Yeh Swadeshi Hai! Do also share what you bought on social media. This way you will inspire others to also do the same," wrote PM Modi on X.

Diwali symbolises the spiritual victory of Dharma over Adharma, light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance.

It is celebrated with great enthusiasm throughout the country, where people light diyas and candles and offer prayers to Lord Lakshmi.

