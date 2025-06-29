J.P. Nadda hails PM Modi for showcasing country’s victory over blindness disease Trachoma

New Delhi, June 29 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president and Union Health and Family Welfare Minister J.P. Nadda on Sunday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ show for highlighted that India has been declared Trachoma-free, a disease related to blindness.

He described the achievement in the health sector as a testament to the power of India’s public health system and collective effort.

The Trachoma-free declaration by the World Health Organization (WHO) marks the elimination of a disease that was once a major cause of blindness.

“This is a proud milestone for India. Thanks to the policies, schemes, and effective implementation under the leadership of PM Modi, the nation is steadily moving toward a healthier, disease-free future,” he said.

J.P. Nadda listened to the 123rd episode of “Mann Ki Baat” along with BJP karakyartas at GNH Convention Hall, Sohna (Gurugram), Haryana.

On this occasion, he was joined by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, BJP State President Mohan Lal Badoli, BJP MP from Haryana Sudha Yadav, along with several BJP MLAs, office bearers, and party karakyartas.

After listening to the programme, J.P. Nadda also distributed Ayushman Cards to senior citizens above 70 years of age to ensure better health coverage.

J.P. Nadda, in a post on social media platform X, said that PM Modi spoke about the enthusiastic participation of people across the world on International Yoga Day, highlighted the mythological significance of various historic and religious pilgrimages being carried out in the country, and remembered the democracy warriors while marking 50 years of Emergency as ‘Constitution Killing Day’.

He also shared inspiring thoughts on the innovations being undertaken by the people in Meghalaya and Bodoland.

In his post on X, J.P. Nadda also stated that PM Modi again emphasised that building a healthy India begins with small, mindful choices at home.

He said the Prime Minister has appealed to all citizens to participate in the “10 per cent Less Oil Challenge” — calling for a 10 per cent reduction in the use of cooking oil.

“This initiative aims to protect people from lifestyle diseases like obesity, diabetes, and heart ailments,” said J.P. Nadda, urging the BJP karyakartas and all citizens to come together to promote this effort and turn it into a true mass movement for better health.

