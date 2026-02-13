J&K MLAs demand attachment of property penalty for those involved in rotten meat trade

Jammu, Feb 13 (IANS) Several MLAs on Friday demanded stronger action, including attachment of property, against those involved inthe rotten meat trade in J&K.

National Conference (NC) MLAs Mubarak Gul, Mir Saifullah, Pirzada Farooq Ahmad Shah, and Hasnain Masoodi demanded strict enforcement, stronger preventive measures and even attachment of properties of those involved in the rotten meat trade as they raised the issue through their questions related to food adulteration and sale of rotten meat.

The lawmakers expressed serious concern over rising health issues and alleged that consumption of rotten food could be contributing to increasing cases of cancer and frequent outbreaks of diseases.

Gul demanded that authorities must track down those involved in the illegal trade of rotten meat and attach their properties to send a strong message.

Shah demanded that slaughterhouses be set up in every Municipal Committee and sought a half-hour discussion in the House on the issue.

Other members stressed the need for strengthening manpower, improving enforcement, and ensuring strict checking mechanisms to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

Health Minister Sakina Itoo admitted that there is a shortage of staff in the department, saying that there is no denial about the manpower deficiency.

Informing the house that the recruitment process has already been initiated to fill the vacant posts, the minister said the issue concerns public health and cannot be taken lightly. However, she clarified that under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, Food Safety Officers are not empowered to arrest anyone.

Food Safety Officers can inspect premises, lift food samples, issue improvement notices, suspend or cancel licences, launch prosecutions, and file complaints in courts, but arrests can only be made by police under the provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code, she added.

At this, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather intervened and asked the Minister why the government does not bring a Bill to amend the Act if stronger provisions are required.

NC's Tanvir Sadiq also stood up and suggested that the government should consider bringing amendments and constitute a separate task force to deal with such cases, stating that the police are not under the control of the House.

Earlier, in a written reply, the government informed the House that 12,183.5 kilograms of rotten/unsafe meat and chicken worth Rs 29,19,060 were seized across the Union Territory and destroyed up to December 2025.

It stated that 1,676 inspections were conducted and 144 samples of meat and meat products were lifted. Of these, 18 samples were found Not of Standard Quality (NSQ).

A total of 2,139 kg of meat worth Rs 3,90,137 was seized, while 12,183.5 kg of rotten meat valued at Rs 29,19,060 was destroyed. District-wise Seizure of Rotten Meat & Chicken: Anantnag – 700 kg (Rs 3,57,000) Budgam – 234 kg (Rs 32,500) Bandipora – 162 kg (Rs 8,500) Baramulla – 125 kg (Rs 7,500) Ganderbal – 770 kg (Rs 2,31,000) Kupwara – 1,520.5 kg (Rs 5,10,000) Pulwama – 450 kg (Rs 70,200) Shopian – 121 kg (Rs 18,000) Srinagar – 4,220 kg (Rs 7,59,600) Jammu – 3,881 kg (Rs 9,24,760) Total: 12,183.5 kg worth Rs 29,19,060.

The government also disclosed that 173 samples of paneer were taken, out of which 157 reports were received. Of these, 47 were found sub-standard, and one was unsafe. Paneer seized/destroyed included 6,465 kg in Jammu worth Rs 13,92,150 and 1,200 kg in Samba worth Rs 2,40,000, totalling 7,665 kg valued at Rs 16,32,150. Samples were sent for testing within and outside J&K, including accredited laboratories in Kashmir, Ghaziabad, New Delhi, and Hyderabad.

It also said that two NABL-accredited Food Testing Laboratories are functional in Jammu and Srinagar, besides 12 Mobile Food Testing Laboratories.

However, both Food Testing Laboratories are facing staff shortages. Out of 19 sanctioned posts, each at FTL Jammu and FTL Srinagar, 11 posts are vacant in both laboratories. The vacant posts will be referred to the board for selection.

