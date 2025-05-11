J&K: Jan Aushadhi Kendras bring respite to Baramulla residents with cheaper medicines

Baramulla, May 11 (IANS) Jan Aushadhi Kendras, opened under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PM-BJP), have made affordable medicines accessible to the common public, thus bringing a paradigm change in how people buy routine medicines to life-saving drugs.

In Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, thousands of families have become loyal customers of Jan Aushadhi Kendras as they have made a permanent shift from private medical stores and now buy medicines at cheaper prices.

Many customers spoke to IANS and shared how the government's healthcare scheme has changed their lives.

Mushtaq Ahmed, a customer, said this scheme has brought immense respite for people like him.

"Medicines are becoming expensive, their prices are skyrocketing. But, at this centre, we are getting medicines at highly subsidised rates. Particularly, the poor and marginalised families are benefitting from it," he said.

"We are very thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching such a scheme," he added.

Azizur Rahman Beig told IANS, "It's a very fruitful scheme for people pertaining to the lower strata. I am a heart patient. The medicine that I am carrying in my hand costs Rs 100 at medical stores, but here, I am getting it for Rs 10."

"We are very thankful to Prime Minister Modi for this initiative. However, there should be more such Kendras so that the whole society benefits from it," he added.

Jan Aushadhi Kendra owner shared discerning details of how these centres were changing the lives of people.

"Rs 5,000 - Rs 8,000 is the monthly medical bill for any heart patient, roughly. But here, it's about Rs 1,000 – Rs 2,000. The scheme has brought respite for patients, as many couldn't afford it, but now they are regularly buying it.

Mohammed Sayeed Bhat, a local, said that his grandparents are diabetic and he has been buying medicines from here for the last 2-3 months.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana scheme, a total of 15,057 Jan Aushadhi Kendras (JAKs) have been opened till February 2025 across the country. Jammu and Kashmir has over 300 such kendras.

