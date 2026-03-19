Jan Aushadhi centre in Jharkhand’s Dumka 'ease people's burden' to avail medicines at affordable prices

Dumka (Jharkhand), March 19 (IANS) People in Jharkhand's Dumka district are purchasing medicines at affordable rates from a pharmacy centre operating under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana, bringing significant relief to poor and underprivileged patients.

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Beneficiaries buying medicines under the scheme expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making essential drugs available at much lower prices.

The Narendra Modi-led Union government launched the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana to ensure that quality medicines are accessible to economically weaker sections at affordable rates.

The initiative has proved to be a major relief for the poor, with medicines available at Jan Aushadhi centres often priced at less than half of what they cost in the open market.

The effectiveness of these medicines has also strengthened public confidence in the scheme.

Many people visiting the centre say the initiative is particularly beneficial for low-income families as it helps them save money while ensuring access to quality treatment.

Earlier, the high cost of medicines often made treatment difficult for many patients, as buying expensive drugs from private medical stores was not feasible.

With the opening of Jan Aushadhi centres in Dumka, affordable medicines have now become easily accessible.

Rajesh, who visited the centre to purchase medicines for his son, told IANS that earlier he had to spend a large amount on medicines from private pharmacies.

“Now the same medicines are available at less than half the earlier price at the Jan Aushadhi centre,” he said.

He added that the medicines are proving effective as well.

“This scheme launched by Prime Minister Modi is very helpful for poor people. Earlier, many could not buy medicines due to financial constraints, but now they can afford them," Rajesh said.

Another beneficiary, Vishwajeet, said medicines at the centre are much cheaper than those sold in the market.

“Earlier we had to spend a lot at private medical stores, but now medicines are available at lower prices. This scheme is very beneficial for the poor,” he said.

Sharmila Kumari, who runs the Jan Aushadhi centre, said the scheme has benefited a large number of people in the area.

"In my opinion, the scheme has been very successful. Medicines that cost thousands of rupees in the market are available here for around Rs 200,” she added.

She said that many people visit the centre daily to buy medicines and the number is increasing as awareness about the central scheme grows.

--IANS

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