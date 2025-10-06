Jaipur hospital fire: Superintendent, in-charge removed; executive engineer suspended, FIR registered against fire safety agency

Jaipur, Oct 6 (IANS) In the wake of the tragic fire incident at the Trauma Centre of Sawai Mansingh (SMS) Hospital, the Rajasthan government has taken swift and decisive action. SMS Hospital Superintendent Dr. Sushil Bhati and Trauma Centre In-charge Dr. Anurag Dhakad have been removed from their posts, while Executive Engineer Mukesh Singhal has been suspended with immediate effect.

The state government has also cancelled the tender of SK Electric Company, the agency responsible for fire safety, and ordered that an FIR be lodged against the firm.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma reached SMS Hospital at 3 a.m. following the fire to personally assess the situation.

The Chief Minister expressed deep sorrow over the incident and directed officials to take the strictest possible action against those found responsible.

Acting on his instructions, the government swiftly initiated disciplinary measures and appointed Mrinal Joshi as the new Superintendent of SMS Hospital and Dr. B.L. Yadav as the new In-Charge of the Trauma Centre.

Earlier, Medical and Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar visited the Trauma Centre on Monday morning to review the situation. Describing the accident as extremely tragic, he expressed condolences to the families of the six deceased and prayed for strength to bear their loss.

The Minister directed the high-level investigation committee to conduct a thorough inquiry into all aspects of the incident and submit its report at the earliest. He also instructed hospital authorities to repair the damaged ICU immediately and ensure alternative arrangements for patients.

Speaking to the media, Khinvsar said the state government had constituted a six-member committee headed by the "Medical Education Commissioner" to probe the incident comprehensively.

“Strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty,” he said, adding that appropriate compensation will be provided to the dependents of the deceased.

The Minister further informed that the Medical Education Department had, in June, directed the CISF to prepare a report on fire safety and other security measures in SMS Hospital and affiliated institutions.

“That report will soon be received, and based on its recommendations, security systems will be strengthened across all major hospitals in the state,” he said.

Medical Education Secretary Ambrish Kumar, Medical Education Commissioner Iqbal Khan, Principal of SMS Medical College Dr. Deepak Maheshwari and other senior officials were present during the visit.

