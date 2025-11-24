Israeli measles outbreak claims 10th victim, health officials urge vaccinations

Jerusalem, Nov 24 (IANS) The Israeli Health Ministry said that an 18-month-old boy has died of measles, raising the death toll from an outbreak that began in early April to 10. Most of the victims were previously healthy, unvaccinated infants.

Tzafon Medical Centre near Tiberias said the child, who was not vaccinated, arrived at its emergency room in critical condition early Sunday and died despite resuscitation efforts.

According to data from the ministry, more than 2,000 measles cases have been confirmed in the current outbreak. Eleven patients are hospitalised, including two under intensive care.

The ministry urged parents to vaccinate their children and to seek medical attention immediately if symptoms appear or exposure is suspected. It has designated 12 cities and several other localities as outbreak zones and called for additional vaccinations for babies in those areas, Xinhua news agency reported.

Measles is a highly contagious virus that causes fever, fatigue, a runny nose, and a rash, and can sometimes lead to severe complications or death.

Measles is a highly contagious disease caused by a virus. It spreads easily when an infected person breathes, coughs or sneezes. It can cause severe disease, complications, and even death.

Measles can affect anyone but is most common in children.

Measles infects the respiratory tract and then spreads throughout the body. Symptoms include a high fever, cough, runny nose and a rash all over the body.

Being vaccinated is the best way to prevent getting sick with measles or spreading it to other people. The vaccine is safe and helps your body fight off the virus.

Before the introduction of measles vaccine in 1963 and widespread vaccination, major epidemics occurred approximately every two to three years and caused an estimated 2.6 million deaths each year.

An estimated 107 500 people died from measles in 2023 – mostly children under the age of five years, despite the availability of a safe and cost-effective vaccine.

Symptoms of measles usually begin 10–14 days after exposure to the virus. A prominent rash is the most visible symptom.

Early symptoms usually last 4–7 days. They include: Running nose, cough, red and watery eyes, and small white spots inside the cheeks.

The rash begins about 7–18 days after exposure, usually on the face and upper neck. It spreads over about 3 days, eventually to the hands and feet. It usually lasts 5–6 days before fading.

