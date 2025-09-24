INST researchers develop nanomaterial that stimulates brain cells without surgery

New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANS) Scientists from the Institute of Nano Science and Technology (INST), an autonomous institute of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), have developed a special nanomaterial that can “talk” to neurons naturally.

The discovery could transform treatment for brain disorders, said the team.

The special nanomaterial called graphitic carbon nitride (g-C₃N₄) can stimulate brain cells -- without the need for electrodes, lasers, or magnets.

The findings, published in the journal ACS Applied Materials and Interfaces, demonstrate that graphitic carbon nitride helps neurons grow, mature, and communicate more effectively by tapping into the brain’s own electrical activity.

“This is the first demonstration of semiconducting nanomaterials directly modulating neurons without external stimulation,” said Dr. Manish Singh, who led the study from INST.

“It opens new therapeutic avenues for neurodegenerative diseases like Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s,” Singh added.

The material also boosted dopamine production in lab-grown brain-like cells and reduced toxic proteins linked to Parkinson’s disease in animal models.

Normally, treatments such as deep brain stimulation (DBS) require surgical implants, while other methods use magnetic or ultrasound waves to reach brain tissue. Although these are effective, they are also invasive or limited.

Graphitic carbon nitride, on the other hand, can “talk” to neurons naturally.

When placed near nerve cells, it generates tiny electric fields in response to the brain’s voltage signals. These fields open calcium channels on neurons, triggering growth and improving connections between cells -- without any external device.

The material, acting like a smart switch, responds to neurons’ resting and active states, creating the right conditions for healthy brain activity.

This biocompatible nanomaterial, with the ability to stimulate brain cells and reduce disease-linked proteins, offers a potential non-invasive therapy for millions.

The breakthrough could also impact futuristic technologies such as “brainware computing.”

Scientists worldwide are experimenting with brain organoids -- tiny lab-grown brain tissues -- as biological processors. Coupling them with semiconducting nanomaterials like g-C₃N₄ could make these living computers more efficient, opening new frontiers in bio-inspired computing.

The researchers pointed out that more preclinical and clinical studies are needed before human applications.

“We believe this marks a paradigm shift in neuromodulation research. “From treating brain injuries to managing neurodegeneration, semiconducting nanomaterials hold immense promise for the future,” Dr. Singh added.

