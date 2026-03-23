'Innovative initiative for making women healthy and empowered': MP Dy CM Shukla on 'Shakti Kendra' inauguration in Bhopal

Bhopal, March 23 (IANS) Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla said on Monday that the state government is undertaking special initiatives to ensure health security for women at every stage of their lives from adolescence to their motherhood.

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﻿Deputy Chief Minister Shukla, who is handling health and medical education departments in the state, made this remark addressing a gathering of women during the inauguration of the 'Shakti Kendra' -- One-Stop Comprehensive Women's Health Centre at the Kailash Nath Katju hospital in Bhopal.

He conducted a detailed inspection of the 'Shakti Kendra', and interacted with specialist physicians to gather feedback regarding the quality of the health services being provided.

He described the 'Shakti Kendra' as an innovative and pivotal initiative aimed at making women more aware, healthy, and empowered.

He noted that by providing comprehensive, modern and accessible healthcare services under a single roof, the centre would prove instrumental in enhancing their quality of life.

Deputy Chief Minister Shukla emphasised that a healthy woman serves as the very foundation of a healthy family and an empowered society.

He also noted the continuous increase in the number of medical colleges and available seats, a trend that promises to further bolster healthcare services in the future.

He also said that through the Ayushman Bharat scheme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has opened the doors for healthcare services to the poor, the underprivileged, and vulnerable sections of society, ensuring that financial constraints no longer pose a barrier to receiving medical treatment.

On this occasion, Health and State Nodal Officer Director, Rachna Dubey, said that the 'Shakti Kendra' as an acronym standing for spreading health awareness knowledge through technology and innovation, has been developed as a holistic healthcare solution for women, where equal emphasis is placed on both physical and mental well-being.

She noted that women in society often neglect their health issues, particularly among adolescent girls, a lack of awareness and hesitation frequently result in various gynaecological conditions going undetected in a timely manner.

"Shakti Kendra places a special focus on the early detection and prevention of cancer, offering facilities such as breast cancer screening, breast self-examination, thermography, and cervical cancer screening," she said.

Dubey shared that to address rapidly rising health issues such as Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, thyroid disorders, diabetes, and hormonal imbalances among women, the Shakti Kendra provides advanced diagnostic facilities, ultrasound services, treatment for irregular menstruation, weight management programmes, nutritional counselling, yoga, and lifestyle consultation.

--IANS

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