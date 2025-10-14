Infosys wins UK NHS contract worth 1.2 billion pounds to modernise workforce solution

Bengaluru, Oct 14 (IANS) IT bellwether Infosys on Tuesday said it has awarded a 1.2 billion pounds, 15-year contract by the UK’s NHS Business Services Authority (NHSBSA) to deliver the Future NHS Workforce Solution in England and Wales.

Infosys said it will develop a cutting-edge, data-driven workforce management solution that will replace the current Electronic Staff Record (ESR) system and continue to pay 1.9 million NHS employees in England and Wales over 55 billion pounds in payroll annually.

“Delivering the Future NHS Workforce Solution is a critical step in supporting the ambitions of the 10-Year Health Plan. The solution will go far beyond simply replacing ESR -- it will be a strategic enabler for building a workforce that is fit for the future,” said Michael Brodie, Chief Executive, NHSBSA.

By working with Infosys, “we’re creating a modern, data-driven solution that will help the NHS better attract, retain and support its people”, he added.

Following a rigorous procurement process, Infosys was chosen for its proven track record in delivering large-scale digital transformation programs, its innovative approach to user-centric design, and its commitment to operational excellence.

The Future NHS Workforce Solution supports the NHS 10-year Health Plan and the mission to create a workforce that is fit for the future.

Powered by advanced technologies, the new solution will deliver a modern, flexible, and integrated platform that supports the entire employee lifecycle - from recruitment and onboarding to payroll, career development, and retirement.

Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Infosys said, "The NHS is a cornerstone of life in the UK providing vital services that touch the lives of millions every day.

“We are honoured to be chosen by the NHSBSA to deliver generational change for employees of the NHS in England and Wales through the Future Workforce Solution,” he mentioned.

“With our extensive experience in delivering digital transformation and organizational change for global entities, combined with elements of our AI offering - Infosys Topaz, we will deliver a platform that not only drives efficiency today but empowers the NHS to elevate it’s invaluable work into the future,” Parekh noted.

The NHSBSA is an arm’s length body of the Department of Health and Social Care and provides a range of critical central services to NHS organisations, NHS contractors, patients and the public.

