India’s single specialty hospital market likely to grow 22 pc annually through 2030

Mumbai, Feb 5 (IANS) India's single-specialty health provider market will reach $12.3 billion by 2030, up from around $4.4 billion in 2025, growing at a 22 per cent compound annual growth rate at double the pace of the broader provider sector, a report said on Thursday.

Bessemer Venture Partners said in the report that specialty health care featured attractive financial profiles featuring 12-18 month payback periods and sustainable EBITDA margins of over 20 per cent.

It said that India's healthcare provider market, valued at around $54 billion, is undergoing a structural shift from capital-intensive, multi-specialty "mega-hospitals" to purpose-built centers.

“While multi-specialty hospitals remain essential for complex, multidisciplinary care, a parallel ecosystem of focused providers is scaling rapidly. These are built around repeatable protocols, concentrated clinical expertise, and asset-light expansion models,” the report said.

These health centres are "specialty-native" platforms, it said, adding that their higher clinical focus led to better outcomes and increased patient satisfaction in repeatable care segments.

“Leaner, hub-and-spoke models allow for standardised protocols and rapid replication across Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. These platforms are particularly well positioned to serve high‑volume, repeatable care segments such as eyecare, oncology, dental, and other condition‑specific verticals,” said the firm, listing the advantages.

Founders of specialty segments could establish category dominance as the industry currently lacks nationally recognised brands.

These emerging leaders will become attractive IPO candidates or acquisition targets for established healthcare conglomerates, the report said.

"As this market races toward $12 billion, we expect the next generation of iconic Indian healthcare companies will be built one specialty at a time," said Nithin Kaimal, Partner at Bessemer Venture Partners, India.

The winners will be platforms that marry deep clinical expertise with the discipline to scale - expanding access while creating enduring value, Kaimal said.

India accounted for 26 per cent of Asia‑Pacific healthcare private equity (PE) deal volume in 2024, making it the largest PE market in the region by volume, another recent report had said.

Investment activity in India has been concentrated in provider and related services and biopharma and related services.

