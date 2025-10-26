India's first free cancer vaccination programme for girls aged 1-14 in TN soon: Minister Subramanian

Chennai, Oct 26 (IANS) Tamil Nadu is poised to script a national milestone by becoming the first state in India to roll out a free cancer vaccination programme for girls aged between one and 14 years, state Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma. Subramanian announced on Sunday.

Speaking at the 16th annual breast cancer awareness walkathon, titled 'Oru Nadai Oru Nambikkai' (One Step, One Hope), held at Island Grounds in Chennai, the Minister said the State government has allocated Rs 38 crore for the landmark preventive healthcare initiative.

"The tender process has been completed. Once launched, Tamil Nadu will be the first state in the country to provide the cancer-preventive vaccine entirely free of cost to girls aged one to fourteen," the Minister said, adding that the initiative would set a precedent for similar projects across India.

He also emphasised the growing importance of lifestyle and physical fitness in preventing cancer.

"Scientific studies have proven that those who walk or run daily face a significantly lower risk of developing cancer. Regular exercise is one of the most effective preventive measures," he said.

Highlighting Chief Minister M. K. Stalin's personal commitment to public health and environment, Subramanian noted that the former had inspected the Adyar estuary for the second consecutive day, as part of the state's flood-preparedness efforts.

"I myself walked 13 kilometres this morning," he added, underscoring the event's theme of fitness and awareness.

The Minister also revealed that six districts in Tamil Nadu had been placed on alert following reports of a possible global resurgence of polio after two decades.

Precautionary vaccination drives, he said, were already underway to ensure continued immunity and public safety.

"With such sustained health initiatives, Tamil Nadu continues to lead India in ensuring every citizen's right to a healthy life," Subramanian remarked.

The awareness event drew over 500 participants, including actress Sanchita Shetty, cancer survivors, students, and volunteers. Participants carried placards urging early screening, fitness, and healthy living - reinforcing Tamil Nadu's growing reputation as a pioneer in preventive public health.

--IANS

aal/svn