India’s 1st customised dental implantation reflects growing strength of medtech sector: JP Nadda

New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS)The successful implantation of an indigenously developed dental implant, customised to the needs of patients, showcases the growing strength of India’s MedTech sector, said Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Tuesday.

In a landmark advancement for India’s medical technology sector, the customised Temporo Mandibular Joint (TMJ) implant procedure was successfully performed for four patients at Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences (MAIDS), New Delhi.

The TMJ implant was indigenously developed at the ICMR-DHR-MedTech Product Development Acceleration Gateway of India (mPRAGATI) — a state-of-the-art facility coordinated by Medical Device and Diagnostics Mission Secretariat (MDMS) at IIT Delhi.

The innovation represents a major leap towards reducing dependence on imported implants and enhancing access to affordable, high-quality medical devices for Indian patients.

“The successful implantation of customised TMJ implant at MAIDS, supported by ICMR and mPRAGATI-IIT Delhi, reflects the growing strength of India’s medtech sector," Nadda said.

"This achievement shows how homegrown innovation, backed by strong research and policy support, can lead to affordable and impactful advances in healthcare," he added.

The indigenous TMJ implant offers multiple advantages over existing imported alternatives, ensuring improved outcomes, affordability, and faster delivery for patients.

Developed under the Make in India initiative, the implant costs nearly one-fifth of Indian industry-made versions and one-eighth to one-tenth of imported ones, making it more affordable and accessible.

It is custom-designed to enhance jaw movement and stability, with a dedicated muscle attachment feature for improved function, aesthetics, and quicker recovery.

Local manufacturing and streamlined processes have reduced the turnaround time to around two weeks, enabling faster treatment and patient recovery.

“This development highlights the power of collaboration between clinical experts, engineers, and researchers to deliver real-world health solutions. ICMR is proud to support innovations that not only reduce costs but also improve patient outcomes, advancing India’s leadership in affordable healthcare technologies,” said ICMR Director General Dr Rajiv Bahl.

