India, World Food Programme partner to fight global hunger

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) Strengthening its collaboration with the World Food Programme (WFP) in fighting the global hunger crisis, India has offered to supply fortified rice to the populations in crisis zones globally.

A Letter of Intent (LoI) was signed between the Indian government and the WFP, underscoring the strength of global partnerships.

"Under this initiative, the Department of Food and Public Distribution (DFPD), Government of India, offers WFP the opportunity to supply fortified rice from India, aiding in fulfilling the food and nutritional requirements of the most vulnerable populations in crisis zones globally," the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said.

By sourcing rice from India, the WFP will utilise the resources of an agricultural surplus nation to deliver life-saving aid and make tangible progress against hunger.

“India is committed to the principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – the earth is one family – and collective responsibility towards each other and their shared future. The country’s humanitarian support for communities in need, facing food insecurity, is part of this approach," Food and Public Distribution Secretary Sanjeev Chopra said.

WFP’s Deputy Executive Director Carl Skau lauded India’s contribution to the fight against hunger, especially as the world faces rising food insecurity amid constrained humanitarian funding.

"We deeply appreciate India’s steadfast commitment to fostering a food-secure and peaceful world," said Skau.

This partnership reflects our joint intent to strengthen global efforts and ensure sustained support for those in need, he added.

The initiative signifies the culmination of the discussions at the February 2025 Executive Board side event in Rome, where representatives from the Indian government and WFP explored ways to collaborate.

This LoI lays the ground to ensure a dependable supply of Food grains for humanitarian distribution.

Other ongoing collaborative efforts with WFP, such as Supply Chain Optimisation (Distribution / Procurement), Fortified Rice Rollout, Annapurti Devices (Grain ATMs), Jan Poshan Kendra, Smart Warehousing technology and Flospans (Mobile Storage Units) were deliberated along with the potential areas for future collaboration, the Ministry said.

