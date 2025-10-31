India sets 3 Guinness world records under ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar’ campaign

New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) India has created history by setting three Guinness world records under the “Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan,” Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

The achievement highlights the country’s strong commitment to preventive healthcare and women’s well-being.

The records include the highest number of people registering for a healthcare platform in one month, with more than 3.21 crore registrations.

The second record was for the most people signing up for breast cancer screening online in a single week, with over 9.94 lakh participants.

The third record was for the most people signing up for vital signs screening online at the state level within a week, crossing 1.25 lakh participants.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the campaign ran from September 17 to October 2, coinciding with Poshan Maah.

It focuses on improving the health and nutrition of women, adolescent girls, and children while promoting early disease detection and access to essential health services.

The initiative also aims to empower families to adopt healthier lifestyles for a stronger and more resilient India.

Prime Minister Modi emphasised the role of women in building a healthy nation, saying, “Our mothers and sisters are the foundation of our nation’s progress. If a mother is healthy, the whole family stays healthy.”

The campaign achieved an extraordinary reach, covering every district in the country. It organised over 19.7 lakh health camps, which saw a massive footfall of more than 11 crore people across different healthcare platforms.

More than 20 ministries, along with central government institutes, medical colleges, and private organisations, took part in this nationwide effort. Members of Parliament, MLAs, and officials from various departments also participated, making it a true “whole-of-government” initiative.

The campaign also witnessed remarkable community participation. Over 5 lakh Panchayati Raj representatives, 1.14 crore students, 94 lakh members of self-help groups, and 5 lakh members from other community platforms actively contributed, making it one of the largest public health movements in the world.

The health impact of the campaign has been significant, with 1.78 crore hypertension screenings, 1.73 crore diabetes tests, 69.5 lakh oral cancer screenings, and 62.6 lakh antenatal care check-ups conducted.

Additionally, 1.43 crore vaccine doses were administered, and 1.51 crore anaemia tests were carried out. More than 85.9 lakh women were screened for tuberculosis, 10.2 lakh for sickle cell disease, and over 2.14 crore people attended counselling and wellness sessions.

The campaign also registered more than 2.68 lakh Nikshay Mitras, supported by My Bharat volunteers, to strengthen India’s fight against tuberculosis.

