India reaffirms global health commitment at 78th World Health Assembly

New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) India has reaffirmed its commitment towards global health equity at the 78th World Health Assembly (WHA) in Geneva on Wednesday.

Addressing the plenary session, the Indian delegation led by the Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava emphasised on the transformative strides made under flagship initiatives like Ayushman Bharat, which has dramatically expanded access to comprehensive healthcare.

“The programme has expanded access to comprehensive healthcare, improved infrastructure, provided financial protection for advanced treatments and accelerated digital health adoption -- paving the way toward Universal Health Coverage,” she stated.

The Union Health Secretary highlighted that India’s efforts in maternal health, family planning, childhood mortality and stillbirths’ reduction.

“India was recently certified as Trachoma-free by WHO, and the nation is committed to eliminating diseases such as tuberculosis (TB), leprosy, lymphatic filariasis, measles, rubella, and kala-azar (also known as visceral leishmaniasis),” Srivastava added.

She pointed out that in a major policy step, India has extended health coverage under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana to all citizens above 70 years of age, regardless of economic status.

“We have also doubled the number of medical colleges from 387 to 780 in the past decade to train future healthcare professionals”, the health Secretary stated.

Srivastava also reiterated India’s strong support for a legal, binding framework that enhances global cooperation while respecting national sovereignty and capacities.

Srivastava also congratulated the WHO and member states on the historic progress made toward advancing the Pandemic Treaty.

The Agreement, adopted by consensus by member countries of the WHO at the WHA, aims to bridge global healthcare gaps and inequities in case of future pandemics.

Srivastava emphasised the importance of confronting future health challenges with a commitment to ensuring that no one is left behind.

“The Pandemic agreement must ensure equitable access to medical countermeasures, timely and transparent data and pathogen sharing; and promote technology sharing and capacity building, particularly for the Global South,” she said.

--IANS

rvt/