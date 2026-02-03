India reaffirms commitment to inclusive, rights-based social development at UN meet

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) India has reaffirmed its commitment to inclusive and rights-based social development at the 64th Session of the Commission for Social Development at UN Headquarters, New York, said the Ministry of Women and Child Development on Tuesday.

Leading the Indian delegation, Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Savitri Thakur, highlighted India’s rights-based and whole-of-society approach that leaves no one behind.

She emphasised that social justice and social protection in India are rooted in constitutional guarantees and aligned with the country’s long-term vision of “Viksit Bharat 2047”.

She highlighted the guiding principle of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas”, reflecting a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach to ensure that no one is left behind.

Thakur also delivered a national statement on “advancing social developments and social justice through coordinated, equitable, and inclusive policies”.

The MoS outlined key national initiatives demonstrating scale, inclusion, and last-mile delivery. It includes parity in girls’ and boys’ participation in education, supported by improved school infrastructure and residential schooling in remote areas.

Other initiatives include large-scale expansion of basic services, including piped drinking water, clean cooking energy, and sanitation facilities, with significant benefits for women and vulnerable communities.

Further, Thakur stressed transformative financial inclusion through hundreds of millions of bank accounts, with women emerging as leading beneficiaries of entrepreneurship and credit schemes; nationwide protection and support mechanisms for women and children through dedicated helplines and integrated service centres.

Comprehensive maternal, child health and nutrition programmes reaching over 100 million beneficiaries and expanded social security and targeted schemes for the elderly, persons with disabilities, unorganised workers, and transgender persons were mentioned.

The Minister also highlighted the role of digital public infrastructure and Direct Benefit Transfers (DBT) in enhancing transparency, efficiency, and accountability in public service delivery.

Emphasising that global challenges require collective responses, Thakur expressed support for strengthened multilateral cooperation, capacity building, and South-South collaboration to accelerate progress on social development models.

--IANS

rvt/