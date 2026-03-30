India pharma 2026 to push shift from volume to innovation-led growth

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) India’s pharmaceutical sector is set to take a major step towards becoming an innovation-driven global powerhouse, as India Pharma 2026 aims to accelerate the industry’s transition from volume-based growth to value and research-led expansion, the government said on Monday.

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The Department of Pharmaceuticals under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, in association with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA), will organise the 9th edition of India Pharma 2026 on April 13-14 at Federation House in the national capital.

The conference will act as a key platform for discussions on how India’s pharma industry can move beyond being a volume-driven market to becoming a value- and innovation-led global leader.

It will bring together policymakers, global industry leaders, researchers and innovators to explore new opportunities and strategies.

With the theme “Discover in India: Leapfrogging Life-Sciences Innovation,” the event aims to position India as a global hub for cutting-edge research and innovation in pharmaceuticals and life sciences.

The focus will be on improving healthcare access, speeding up innovation, and strengthening global health security.

Experts at the conference will discuss emerging areas such as drug discovery, complex generics and biosimilars.

The event will also highlight India’s strong manufacturing base and its fast-growing research and development ecosystem, which are helping the country strengthen its position in the global pharmaceutical value chain.

India Pharma 2026 is a flagship initiative designed to showcase India’s pharmaceutical capabilities, encourage innovation, and build stronger global supply chains through collaboration and policy discussions.

FICCI, established in 1927, is one of India’s oldest and largest business organisations, representing over 2.5 lakh companies across sectors.

Meanwhile, the Department of Pharmaceuticals continues to support the pharma and medtech sectors through policy measures, infrastructure development and industry-academia partnerships, in line with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

--IANS

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