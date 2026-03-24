India launches world’s 1st clinical trial to test Ayurveda with TB treatment

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) On the occasion of World Tuberculosis Day, India announced the world’s first clinical study to scientifically evaluate Ayurveda as an adjunct to standard Anti-Tuberculosis Treatment (ATT), the government said on Tuesday.

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The collaborative clinical study between the Department of Biotechnology and the Ministry of Ayush will enrol 1,250 newly diagnosed tuberculosis patients across eight institutions to evaluate Ayurveda as an adjunct to standard treatment, focusing on body weight, nutritional outcomes, disease progression, quality of life, safety, and tolerability.

Union MoS for Science & Technology Jitendra Singh said the study reflects the spirit of “whole-of-science,” approach by integrating biotechnology and Ayurveda; “whole-of-government” approach through collaboration between ministries.

DG, CCRAS, Prof. Vaidya Rabinarayan Acharya said the initiative has progressed through consultations, protocol finalisation, and approvals.

Director, BRIC-NII, Dr. Debasisa Mohanty said the study will examine tuberculosis-associated cachexia as an immune-metabolic condition, using advanced tools such as DEXA, MRI, immune profiling, metabolomics, and single-cell RNA sequencing to understand changes in body composition, immune function, and energy metabolism.

It is aimed to assess how integrative interventions influence recovery and long-term outcomes, the statement from the Ministry of Science & Technology said.

Minister Jitendra Singh said India, which accounts for nearly 25 per cent of the global TB burden, saw a 21 per cent drop in a decade in tuberculosis incidence to about 187 cases per 1,00,000 population in 2024.

“The decline in TB incidence is an outcome of India’s dedicated and innovative efforts. Through a collective spirit, we will keep working towards a TB-free India,” he quoted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India has adopted an ambitious and accelerated pathway towards TB elimination, strengthening early diagnosis, universal drug susceptibility testing, digital adherence technologies, and patient-centric care under the National TB Elimination Programme, the minister said.

He pointed out the reciprocal relationship between TB and conditions such as diabetes, where each can aggravate the other, making integrated approaches essential for effective disease management.

He also referred to the RePORT India programme, one of the largest TB research consortia, with over 4,500 enrolled TB patients and over 5,000 household contacts, generating evidence relevant for global policy frameworks, including WHO guidelines on nutrition and tuberculosis.

—IANS

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