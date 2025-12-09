India, Kenya discuss strengthening cooperation in healthcare sector

Nairobi, Dec 9 (IANS) Indian High Commissioner to Kenya Adarsh Swaika called on Kenya's Cabinet Secretary of Health, Aden Duale, on Tuesday, and discussed further strengthening between the two nations in healthcare, including pharmaceuticals, pharma manufacturing, equipment, medical devices, and capacity building.

The Indian High Commission noted that India is a "trusted and long-standing partner" of Kenya in the health and pharmaceutical sectors. It also mentioned that India is a preferred place for thousands of people from Kenya for medical tourism each year.

"High Commissioner Adarsh Swaika called on Cabinet Secretary for Health Aden Duale today. Discussions focused on further strengthening India-Kenya cooperation in healthcare, including pharmaceuticals, pharma manufacturing equipments, medical devices and capacity building. The meeting underlined the shared commitment for deepening partnerships for accessible and affordable healthcare," it said on X.

"India remains a trusted and long-standing partner of Kenya in the health and pharmaceutical sectors. Indian pharmaceutical products command a major share of the Kenyan market, ensuring quality and affordability. India is also a preferred destination for medical tourism for thousands of Kenyans each year, reflecting the confidence in Indian healthcare expertise, advanced treatment facilities, and strong people-to-people links," it added.

On Monday, India and Kenya held discussions related to early implementation of ongoing projects and proposals to deepen cooperation in Information and Communication Technology (ICT), emerging technologies, digital skilling, and innovation, including collaborations between startups and tech ecosystems of the two nations.

The discussions were held during a meeting between the Indian envoy and Kenya's Cabinet Secretary, Information, Communications and the Digital Economy, William Kabogo.

"High Commissioner Adarsh Swaika called on Cabinet Secretary for ICT of Kenya William Kabogo today. Discussions pertained to early implementation of ongoing projects and proposals to deepen India-Kenya cooperation in ICT, emerging technologies, digital skilling, and innovation, including collaborations between startups and tech ecosystems of both countries," the Indian mission posted on X.

"They also appreciated the recent visit of the Kenyan delegation to India led by Mercy Wanjau, Secretary to the Cabinet, on advancing DPI cooperation between India and Kenya," it added.

Kabogo stated that India and Kenya want to deepen strategic partnerships that advance the digital transformation agenda of the two nations and strengthen their position as regional technology leaders. He noted that the meeting showcased the importance of revamping the national broadcaster KBC and the development of ICT infrastructure.

"We are keen to deepen strategic partnerships that advance our digital transformation agenda and strengthen our position as a regional technology leader. Today morning, I was honoured to meet High Commissioner of India to Kenya Dr Adarsh Swaika who paid me a courtesy call at the Ministry Headquarters. We reaffirmed the strong partnership between Kenya-India and explored vast opportunities in the digital space such as emerging technologies, cybersecurity and enhancing digital skilling", Kabogo said on X.

"The meeting underscored the importance of revamping the national broadcaster KBC and development of pivotal ICT infrastructure. We shared our commitment to leveraging emerging technologies for boosting socio-economic growth and improving digital services for the public," he added.

