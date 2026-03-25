India Book of Records recognised MP’s free health camp: Scindia ​

Shivpuri, March 25 (IANS) A week-long free health camp organised in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district has been officially recognised by the India Book of Records, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Wednesday.​

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The multi-speciality health camp was organised from March 17 to March 24 at Shivpuri district hospital under the joint aegis of the Madhavrao Scindia Health Service Mission, the Rotary Regional Medical Mission, and the Madhya Pradesh government.​

Facilities ranging from the diagnosis of complex ailments such as eye, dental, and bone conditions to advanced medical consultations and high-tech robotic surgeries were made available at the camp. ​

Equipped with state-of-the-art technology, the medical camp ensured that every patient received timely and high-quality treatment. ​

The initiative not only strengthened access to healthcare services but also opened new avenues for medical care for people residing in rural and remote areas.​

Physicians were enrolled in consultations, both in person and virtually, who conducted diagnostic tests and provided complex treatment services to patients at the camp, thereby directly benefiting thousands of families in the region.​

Notably, Shivpuri district under the Gwalior region falls under the Guna Lok Sabha constituency, which is represented by Union Minister for Communication and Development of the North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya Scindia.​

Expressing his delight at this achievement, Scindia stated that this record represents not just a statistical milestone, but the fulfilment of a resolve centred on the ethos that service to humanity is service to God. ​

He said their objective was to ensure that no poor or needy individual in the region remains deprived of access to superior healthcare facilities.​

The Union Minister also extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Rotary Club, all the physicians, the paramedical staff, and the volunteers for this historic accomplishment. ​

He said in a statement that this record stands not merely as an event, but as a symbol of a collective spirit of service, exemplary management, and an unwavering commitment to public welfare, adding that at this massive camp, thousands of patients were provided with high-quality healthcare services completely free of cost, all under one roof.​

--IANS

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