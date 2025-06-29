India at crossroads of health-tech revolution: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, June 29 (IANS) Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh said on Sunday that India is standing at the crossroads of a health-tech revolution and is entering a new era in healthcare and innovation.

Speaking at an event organised ahead of the Doctors' Day here, Jitendra Singh highlighted how the country's rapid economic growth and advancements in science and technology are shaping a brighter future for healthcare in India.

The Minister, who is also a renowned doctor and diabetologist, said that India’s rise from the 10th to the 4th largest economy in the world is just the beginning, and this upward journey will continue.

He pointed to the recent mission of Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla to the International Space Station carrying indigenous life science kits as a major milestone.

He said this could lead to the birth of a new field in medicine -- Space Medicine -- and added that very soon, India might introduce a dedicated stream in medical education called ‘Space Physicians'.

Jitendra Singh also called for building a “synergised, inclusive, and futuristic healthcare ecosystem” in line with the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat@2047’.

Speaking on India’s changing population, Singh said that the country is facing a "bi-phasic challenge," where both the elderly and youth populations are rising.

He noted that while more than 70 per cent of the population is under 40, the average lifespan has increased from around 50 years in 1947 to nearly 80 years today.

The Minister also spoke about India’s dual disease burden -- where both communicable and non-communicable diseases are affecting people -- especially in the post-Covid world.

He stressed the need for mass screenings, early detection, and strong public-private partnerships to improve healthcare.

He also encouraged the use of modern technologies like Artificial Intelligence, telemedicine, and machine learning.

The minister further stated that India has emerged as a global leader in preventive and precision healthcare.

He mentioned that India created the world's first DNA vaccine for Covid-19, developed an HPV vaccine to prevent cervical cancer, and recently conducted its first gene therapy trial for haemophilia.

He also announced the launch of Nafithromycin, India’s first indigenously developed antibiotic molecule, marking a major step in the country's pharmaceutical innovation.

He credited these achievements to early collaboration with the private sector and said such partnerships are key to success.

