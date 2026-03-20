India achieves significant progress in AI-driven transformation of data ecosystem

New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) India has achieved tremendous progress in building AI‑ready public data infrastructure, with many platforms improving access to official statistics and supporting AI deployment across health, weather, agriculture and other public services, according to an official statement on Friday.

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e‑Sankhyiki, launched in 2024 as India’s official statistics data platform, currently hosts 21 statistical products with over 136 million records, enabling users to query data directly, connect datasets to analytical systems and automate statistical reporting.

It also enables users to access multiple datasets through a unified interface. This is expected to reduce time spent on data retrieval and improve efficiency in analysis and decision-making, the government said.

Further, National Data and Analytics Platform currently aggregates datasets from multiple government agencies, 52 ministries and 31 sectors. It presents them in a coherent format and provides tools for analytics and visualisation, the official fact-sheet said.

In the health sector, the government has launched the Benchmarking Open Data Platform for Health (BODH) in February 2026 to enable systematic evaluation of AI models using diverse and anonymised real-world health datasets.

"The platform assesses AI systems for performance, robustness, bias, and generalizability before large-scale deployment, helping establish benchmarking standards that improve reliability and clinical relevance in line with national public health priorities," the statement said.

It provides an environment where developers can train and evaluate AI systems on diverse datasets, and regulators can undertake structured third-party assessments with stronger statistical confidence.

The government also mentioned meteorological agencies applying AI and machine‑learning tools for short-range global forecasts, precipitation downscaling, fire location prediction and fog forecasting, etc.

Overall, India’s official statistical platforms are increasingly moving toward AI-enabled data access systems that improve how users interact with public datasets, it said.

India’s experience demonstrates how AI can be integrated at scale to strengthen public digital capabilities enhancing practical use in responsive governance and sector-specific decision-making, the statement noted.

—IANS

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