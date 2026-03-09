In MP's Burhanpur, pregnant women get benefits of health camps organised under PMSMS

Bhopal, March 9 (IANS) Under the Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan (PMSMA), a district hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur district conducted health check-ups and counselling session for 40 pregnant women at its OPD.

The programme provided guidance to pregnant women on the maternal and new-born health, nutrition, and timely check-ups.

At least four high-risk cases were also identified and were subsequently given due medical advice as well as prescribed drugs for special care.

Helpline numbers were also shared for support.

The PMSMA, a dedicated service for pregnant women was started by the Central government with an objective to provide fixed-day, free-of-cost, assured, comprehensive, and quality antenatal care on the ninth day of every month, universally to all pregnant women in their second/third trimesters of pregnancy, at the designated public health facilities by government obstetricians or medical officers.

In the Burhanpur district, the health camps were organised under the aegis of Chief Medical Officer (CMO) and the Civil Surgeon.

A total of 40 pregnant women underwent prenatal physical and mental health check-ups.

District Officer Seema David told IANS, "Today marks the observance of the Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan. This Abhiyan is conducted every month on the 9th and 25th at district, community, and primary healthcare levels. It focuses on specialised health check-ups for pregnant women..."

During the check-up, four pregnant women were identified as having a severe pregnancy, and their families and health workers were advised to take special precautions and maintain regular monitoring.

They were also provided with information on the importance of physical and mental health during pregnancy, timely check-ups, nutrition, and care for the mother and newborn during and after delivery.

A couple of beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the Narendra Modi-led Union government for the support, which they believe, has brought decline in infant mortality rates and promoted the concept of safe and secure pregnancy.

A family of beneficiary said, "We bring pregnant women here for ANC check-ups. If anaemia is detected during these check-ups, measures are taken so by the next visit."

A couple of helpline numbers were also issued by the authorities, including toll-free numbers 080-47093146/47, Suman Helpline 9098640869, Suman Sakhi WhatsApp 9770905942, and Tele-Manas Helpline 14416.

