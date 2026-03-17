In Jharkhand's Palamu, beneficiaries heap praise on Ayushman Bharat scheme for free treatment

Ranchi, March 17 (IANS) The Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) has proved to be life-changing experience for many residents of Jharkhand's Palamu district because of the free and cashless medical treatment as provisioned under the Central welfare scheme.

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Under the scheme, eligible beneficiaries are entitled to get a mandatory health coverage of Rs 5 lakh per family per year.

Thousands of Palamu residents have got free and cashless medical treatments.

Patients and their relatives said that this scheme has eliminated their biggest worry -- the cost of medical treatment -- thereby ensuring access to quality care in a timely manner while simultaneously resolving financial difficulties.

A couple of beneficiaries also shared their experiences with IANS.

Shakir Alam, a relative of a patient, told that shortly after his wife's delivery, the newborn's health suddenly deteriorated.

Following an examination, doctors diagnosed an infection and immediately initiated treatment to which he said -- had not been possible if there was no Ayushman scheme. It was because of this scheme, affording expensive medical treatment became possible for him.

He says that he has received financial relief amounting to 70 to 80 per cent of the medical costs and has not had to incur any expenses out of his own pocket so far.

He praised the conduct of the hospital staff, emphasising that this health scheme is immensely beneficial for the poor.

Dhananjay Vishwakarma, another Ayushman Bharat beneficiary, said that his son is currently undergoing treatment under this very scheme.

"Previously, the worry over funds for medical treatment was the most significant challenge, however, this (Narendra Modi-led BJP) government's initiative has now brought immense relief to poor families," he added.

Ravi Kumar, while speaking to IANS, said that the Ayushman Bharat scheme has brought about a profound transformation in the lives of impoverished patients.

"While many people previously suffered due to a lack of access to medical care, they are now receiving timely and superior healthcare facilities," he added.

Manish Tiwari, a hospital administrator and President of the Private Hospitals Association, said that about 10 patients are currently admitted to his hospital under the Ayushman scheme.

Elaborating on the simple procedure of availing the health scheme's benefits, Tiwari added, "The procedure for availing the scheme is quite simple; a patient merely needs to possess an Aadhaar card, a Ration card, or an Ayushman card. Subsequently, as soon as the patient's name is verified on the Ayushman portal, they are admitted, and their treatment is provided completely free of cost."

He also said that this health scheme covers general surgeries, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit services for newborns, Pediatric Intensive Care Unit services for children, emergency services, and the treatment of various critical illnesses.

While the poor previously had to ask for loans or sell their assets to access medical treatment, they are now receiving dignified and high-quality care, even in private hospitals.

--IANS

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