In Gujarat’s Sabarkantha, 36,000 people benefit from Ayushman Yojana in past one year

Sabarkantha, May 4 (IANS) The Ayushman Bharat Yojana is proving to be of immense significance for the poor and downtrodden classes across the country, as it provides them with healthcare at no expense.

Gujarat’s Sabarkantha district has emerged as a shining example of the success of the Ayushman Bharat scheme. In Sabarkantha alone, more than 36,000 people have benefited from the scheme in the past year.

The beneficiaries, from the economically deprived and unprivileged sections, have received benefits worth more than Rs 87 crore.

Not just in urban areas, the scheme has also reached the economically backward and remote villages, providing them with basic health facilities.

A family from Sabarkantha’s Vadali shared their experience with IANS, explaining how the scheme came to their rescue when Mohammad Hamid met with a fatal mishap.

“The cost of treatment in a private hospital was Rs 70,000 to 80,000; however, in Himmatnagar Civil Hospital, we got excellent treatment free of cost under the Ayushman Yojana,” Hamid said.

In cases of age-related problems, the scheme has proved beneficial for poor and impoverished families.

Ganpatbhai Solanki of Kankanol village in Sabarkantha suffered problems with walking for years. Its treatment could have cost him Rs 2-3 lakh to cure in private hospitals.

He received treatment followed by surgery, free of cost, under the Ayushman Yojana.

He and his family are now thanking the Modi government for the benefits.

Notably, the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri - Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) aims to provide health cover of Rs 5 lakhs per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation to about 55 crore beneficiaries, corresponding to 12.34 crore families, constituting the bottom 40 per cent of the country’s population.

--IANS

mr/dan