ICMR to procure 2 more mobile BSL-3 labs to enable rapid diagnosis during virus outbreaks

New Delhi, June 25 (IANS) The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Wednesday stated that it is in the process of procuring two more Mobile Biosafety level 3 (MBSL-3) laboratories to enable rapid diagnosis during the outbreaks of known and unknown high-risk pathogens in the country.

Known as RAMBAAN, the first-of-its-kind rapid-action mobile BSL-3 laboratory was initiated to tackle the repeated outbreaks of highly infectious pathogens like Nipah, Zika, Avian influenza, and Covid-19. Detecting these viruses at a very early stage during outbreaks is critical to enable quick containment and prevent spread.

Inaugurated in February 2022 in Maharashtra's Nashik at a cost of Rs 25 crore, the laboratory on wheels was first deployed and operationalised in response to the Nipah virus (NiV) outbreak in Kozhikode, Kerala, in September 2023 and again in Malappuram District of Kerala in July 2024.

Its “success in Kerala demonstrates the strategic advantage of such rapidly deployable and sophisticated infrastructure in tackling epidemiological challenges posed by high-risk pathogens” the ICMR said.

Currently, two MBSL-3 laboratories are stationed at ICMR-NIV Pune and ICMR-RMRC Gorakhpur, and the ICMR noted it is "in the process of procuring two more MBSL-3".

What is RAMBAAN

Developed in partnership with the industrial company Klenzaids Contamination Controls, Mumbai under the Pradhan Mantri-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) scheme, the MBSL-3 lab is built on a heavy-duty Bharat Benz vehicle chassis.

The innovative initiative of the ICMR will help enhance the onsite laboratory services during the outbreaks of known and unknown high-risk pathogens.

“This innovative and fully indigenous mobile laboratory not only enhanced India's outbreak response capabilities but also strengthened its public health delivery, especially in remote and inaccessible areas,” the ICMR said.

The lab on wheels is compliant with BS-VI norms, is designed to operate at extreme temperatures and altitudes, and bears a maximum load capacity of 17 tonnes (17,000 kgs).

"It is designed to maintain a negative air pressure environment and is equipped with an advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system with HEPA filters. It also features a double-door autoclave and a biological liquid effluent decontamination (BLED) and hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) fogger system for biological waste management,” the ICMR said.

How does RAMBAAN work

The MBSL-3 lab's work area is divided into four zones: Zone-1 (driver and outer change room), Zone-2 (shower and inner change room), Zone-3 (main laboratory), and Zone-4 (material staging and decontamination area).

The lab's power supply can be from a direct electric supply or a diesel generator, with an uninterrupted power supply (UPS) and petrol generators for backup.

Communication within the lab is facilitated by walkie-talkies and real-time surveillance through CCTVs.

During outbreaks "strict biosafety protocols, BSL-3 practices, and standard operating procedures (SOPs) are followed for specimen handling and processing including the use of personal protective equipment such as coveralls, PAPRs, and double gloves," the ICMR said.

It also covers aspects like personnel health, mobilisation logistics, major installation functioning, approvals, equipment checks, and supply management, the apex research body said.

