ICMR-NIV celebrates 74 years of scientific excellence with school students in Pune

Pune, Feb 5 (IANS) The ICMR-National Institute of Virology (NIV) celebrated its 74th Foundation Day with a science outreach programme with school students to nurture scientific curiosity, it said on Thursday.

On February 4, scientists from the ICMR-NIV led a two-phase outreach programme in coordination with Vijnana Bharati (VIBHA) and engaged with 1,180 school students from classes 6-12.

The experts engaged with 1,130 students through visits to three schools across Pune and welcomed another 50 students along with their teachers for an interactive campus experience at ICMR–NIV, Pune.

“Students were introduced to key concepts of virology, including different types of viruses, insect and bird specimens, and diagnostic kits. Interactive videos, posters, and presentations showcased ICMR-NIV’s contributions to public health while guided laboratory tours and demonstrations of diagnostic tools and PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) kits sparked scientific curiosity among young learners,” said an official statement.

Dr. Naveen Kumar, Director, ICMR-NIV, highlighted the institute’s remarkable achievements, upcoming research projects, and future research vision.

The Director emphasised NIV’s mandate to focus on basic virology, the development of medical countermeasures, and pandemic preparedness.

He also noted that the upcoming zonal NIVs will concentrate on outbreak investigations within their respective zones.

Dr. Rajiv Bahl, Secretary, Department of Health Research, and Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research, in his keynote address, spoke about “the development of vaccines and new medical countermeasures against the diseases while underscoring the importance of institutional and industry collaborations in advancing India’s vision of Viksit Bharat”.

Appreciating ICMR-NIV’s contributions to eliminating viral diseases, Prof. Shekar C. Mande, President, Indian National Science Academy (INSA), emphasised the need for collective action for building a healthier and sustainable world for the next generation.

In August last year, the Institute organised an Open School Day at two of its campuses in Pune to inspire the next generation of scientists and innovators.

A total of 369 school students, studying in standards IX to XII, from 26 different schools in Pune, attended the session. They were accompanied by 36 teachers coming from the participating schools.

Key research themes showcased included vector-borne diseases, respiratory infections, and zoonotic threats.

