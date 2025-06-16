ICAR-NIHSAD Bhopal designated as containment facility for Rinderpest virus

New Delhi, June 16 (IANS) The ICAR-National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal, has been designated as a Category A Rinderpest or cattle plague Holding Facility (RHF) by the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying said on Monday.

Rinderpest, once known as “cattle plague,” was one of the most destructive livestock diseases in history before its global eradication in 2011.

“India has achieved a significant milestone in the realm of global animal health and biosecurity with the recognition,” said the Ministry.

Rinderpest Virus-Containing Material (RVCM) still remains in a few laboratories, posing potential risks if released.

To preserve global freedom from the disease, FAO and WOAH have implemented strict measures to limit the storage of RVCM to a small number of high-security laboratories worldwide.

In alignment with this global initiative, India had designated ICAR-NIHSAD, a high-containment BSL-3 facility and WOAH reference laboratory for avian influenza, as its national repository for RVCM back in 2012.

India formally submitted its application for RHF status in 2019. A joint inspection of ICAR-NIHSAD was conducted in March 2025 by international experts appointed by FAO and WOAH.

Following a comprehensive evaluation, the institute has now been officially approved as a Category A RHF for a one-year term, in recognition of its robust biosafety protocols, effective inventory management, and state of readiness for emergencies.

The announcement was made during the 92nd General Session of the WOAH held in Paris on May 29. India’s WOAH delegation, led by Alka Upadhyaya, Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD) was also formally presented with the certificate of designation by the Director General and President of WOAH.

“This recognition places India among a distinguished group of only six facilities worldwide entrusted with the critical responsibility of securely holding rinderpest virus material,” the Ministry said.

It reinforces India’s pivotal role in global animal health, biosecurity, and the One Health framework.

“India’s role in the eradication of rinderpest was historic. Today, its role in preserving that legacy is equally vital. This recognition is not just about containment; it is about responsibility and readiness” Upadhyaya said.

The committee has also encouraged India to engage further on matters related to vaccine seed material, which will bolster its application for Category B designation in the future.

The designation of ICAR-NIHSAD as a Category A RHF is a testament to India’s continued leadership in safeguarding global animal health and reflects the country's unwavering commitment to international standards of disease control and prevention, the Ministry said.

--IANS

rvt/