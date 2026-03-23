HPV vaccination drive gains momentum, adolescent girls receive protection against cervical cancer

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh), March 23 (IANS) The Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination drive is picking up pace in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur, with adolescent girls aged between 9 to 14 years receiving vaccines at schools and health centres as part of a nationwide initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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The campaign, aimed at protecting young girls from cervical cancer, has also incorporated awareness programs to educate communities about the benefits of the vaccine.

Vijay Kumar Soni, Field Officer of the Health Department in Burhanpur, said the campaign is being implemented in coordination with the Health Department, Education Department, and the Women and Child Development Department.

"We need to make the vaccine available in a free and accessible manner. Through close coordination among government departments, we are ensuring that the objectives of this initiative are being fulfilled," Soni added.

He also said that the vaccination programme, which was rolled out nationally under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi, has been designed to reach as many eligible girls as possible over the next three months.

According to the Madhya Pradesh Health department, the HPV vaccine is completely safe and effective in preventing cervical cancer, which remains one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths among women in India.

The campaign has seen significant participation from local schools.

Students of Arvachin India School shared their views on the initiative.

Ishita Patil, a student, said, "It is beneficial for all girls as it protects us from the future risk of cancer-like diseases."

Another student Sondharya Patil expressed her gratitude towards the Union government, saying, "Firstly, I would like to thank Prime Minister Modi for bringing such a good scheme for us and thinking about our health and future."

Sakshi Solanki, who received the vaccination, urged others to take part in the programme.

"We have taken this vaccination today. This is very beneficial for our health, and I would like to urge others to take it as well, as it protects us from a disease like cancer. I also want to thank Prime Minister Modi for rolling out this scheme," she said.

Rajnandini Rathore, another student, echoed similar sentiments.

The vaccination drive is part of the Union government's broader public health campaign to reduce the burden of cervical cancer in India.

By bringing vaccines to schools and health centres, authorities hope to achieve maximum coverage and ensure that every eligible girl has access to this life-saving intervention.

--IANS

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